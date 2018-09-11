DOROHEDORO Manga Series Is Getting An Anime Adaptation
Q Hayashida's fantasy seinen manga series, Dorohedoro, is getting an anime adaptation and the announcement comes with an official scan from the series. The image below is an official confirmation from the Gessan magazine that the manga is getting an anime.
Author Q Hayashida's comedy fantasy seinen manga series, Dorohedoro, has been green lit for an anime series. Here is more information on the manga and upcoming anime.
The manga series published from November 30, 2000 to September 12, 2018 with 23 volumes and 167 chapters out in total. Ikki did the serialization and VIZ Medai published it in English under the SigIkki imprint since March 16, 2010. The manga went from HiBaNa to Gessan on November 10, 2017, that is the reason Gessan broke the news.
There is no information on any aspect of the anime series, the only news out there right now is that a series is being developed. However, as soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.
