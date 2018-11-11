DOROHEDORO Shares The Manga's Final Volume Trailer And The Anime Announcement

Author Q Hayashida's comedy fantasy seinen manga series, Dorohedoro, has released a final volume special promotional trailer for the manga. Here is more information on the series.

The official Gessan YouTube channel has uploaded a new 50 second promotional video for the final volume of the Dorohedoro manga series. The video shows multiple panels from the manga teasing the last sequences and it also talks about the anime adaptation that is coming soon.



The manga series published from November 30, 2000 to September 12, 2018 with 23 volumes and 167 chapters out in total. Ikki did the serialization and VIZ Medai published it in English under the SigIkki imprint since March 16, 2010. The manga went from HiBaNa to Gessan on November 10, 2017, that is the reason Gessan broke the news. There is no information on the anime series right now, as soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE