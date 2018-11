DR. STONE Manga Series Has An "Important Announcement"

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has revealed that Dr. Stone authors Riichirou Inagaki and Boichi have an important announcement that will be posted in the magazine on November 19. The magazine's 51st issue will have this announcement. The manga series will enter a new arc the same day the magazine releases its issue.The manga series started publishing on March 6, 2017 and has 7 volumes out right now. It is publishing under the Jump Comics imprint and Viz Media has the English license. Viz currently has 2 volumes on sale right now and the third volume will be out on January 1, 2019. It is available for pre-ordering with a price tag of $9.99.for fans to read before buying it.