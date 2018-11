DR.STONE Manga Series Is Getting An Anime Adaptation

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has shared the cover of its issue #51 and it has the announcement of Dr.STONE's television anime adaptation. The magazine says the series will be airing in summer 2019. Yuusuke Kobayashi will be playing Senku Ishigami. There is no other information right now, no details on the staff, cast or the studio animating it. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.The manga series started publishing on March 6, 2017 and has 7 volumes out right now. It is publishing under the Jump Comics imprint and Viz Media has the English license. Viz currently has 2 volumes on sale right now and the third volume will be out on January 1, 2019. It is available for pre-ordering with a price tag of $9.99.for fans to read before buying it.