DR.STONE Manga Series Is Getting An Anime Adaptation
The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has shared the cover of its issue #51 and it has the announcement of Dr.STONE's television anime adaptation. The magazine says the series will be airing in summer 2019. Yuusuke Kobayashi will be playing Senku Ishigami. There is no other information right now, no details on the staff, cast or the studio animating it. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.
Authors Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's adventure sci-fi shounen manga series, Dr. Stone, has been green-lit for an anime adaptation. Here is more information on the series.
The manga series started publishing on March 6, 2017 and has 7 volumes out right now. It is publishing under the Jump Comics imprint and Viz Media has the English license. Viz currently has 2 volumes on sale right now and the third volume will be out on January 1, 2019. It is available for pre-ordering with a price tag of $9.99. The company also has a free sample for fans to read before buying it.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]