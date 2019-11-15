Elex Media Komputindo Has Licensed DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA Manga Series

Indonesian manga fans can finally get the chance to read Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as Elex Media Komputindo has licensed it for that country.

Popular Indonesian publisher Elex Media Komputindo, has announced on Twitter that it has managed to license Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. The idea right now is to release it in 2020.



Many of us would have already heard of the anime since its quite popular right now, but chances are, not everyone knew a manga existed.



For those who were unaware of this series, the story takes place in Japan's Taisho era, and the primary focus is on a boy who goes by the name, Tanjiro Kamado. You see, his family was attacked and wiped out by demons, but his sister survived, only to be turned into a demon herself.



After joining the ranks of the Demon Slayer Corps, Kamado decided to hunt down the ones who killed his family and turned his sister into the monstrosity he hates so much.



Luckily for him, his sister is not yet the type of demon who only wants to kill innocent people. She fights by his side, but chances are, this will not last forever because, at her core, she is indeed a demon.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE