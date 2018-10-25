FAIRY TALE BATTLE ROYALE Volume 1 Is Available Right Now
Seven Seas Entertainment has announced that the fantasy manga series, Fairy Tale Battle Royale Volume 1, is out right now in both print and digital format in its website. Volume 1 has as price tag of $12.99, counts with 180 pages and is translated by Molly Rabbitt with Lettering by Alexandra Gunawan. Volume 2 of the series will be out on February 19, 2019 with the same amount of 180 pages and price tag of %12.99.
Soraho Ina's action fantasy manga series, Fairy Tail Battle Royale, is licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment and is available right now in both print and digital format. Here is more.
Seven Seas describes the Volume 1 story as follows:
WHO WILL BE THE LAST FAIRY TALE STANDING?
Kuninaka Aoba, a mercilessly bullied ninth grader, receives a magical contract that grants her greatest wish, but at what cost? Suddenly, Aoba is thrust down a rabbit hole into a strangely familiar world from children’s stories–only this version comes with a dark and gruesome twist. In this Wonderland, it’s kill or be killed, in a dark fairy tale fight for survival!
This series is about humans being dragged into a strange dimension where they take on the role of protagonists from other series like Alice in Wonderland, Aesop's Fables and other titles that shall remain secret. A battle royale with mysterious rules ensues; Seven Seas recommends the series for Teen readers, just in time for the closing of October.
