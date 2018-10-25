FAIRY TALE BATTLE ROYALE Volume 1 Is Available Right Now

Soraho Ina's action fantasy manga series, Fairy Tail Battle Royale , is licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment and is available right now in both print and digital format. Here is more.

website . Volume 1 has as price tag of $12.99, counts with 180 pages and is translated by Molly Rabbitt with Lettering by Alexandra Gunawan. Volume 2 of the series will be out on February 19, 2019 with the same amount of 180 pages and price tag of %12.99.



WHO WILL BE THE LAST FAIRY TALE STANDING?

Kuninaka Aoba, a mercilessly bullied ninth grader, receives a magical contract that grants her greatest wish, but at what cost? Suddenly, Aoba is thrust down a rabbit hole into a strangely familiar world from children’s stories–only this version comes with a dark and gruesome twist. In this Wonderland, it’s kill or be killed, in a dark fairy tale fight for survival!

This series is about humans being dragged into a strange dimension where they take on the role of protagonists from other series like Alice in Wonderland, Aesop's Fables and other titles that shall remain secret. A battle royale with mysterious rules ensues; Seven Seas recommends the series for Teen readers, just in time for the closing of October.