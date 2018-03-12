FRUITS BASKET ANOTHER Reveals Its First One-Shot Focuses On Shiki

Author Natsuki Takaya's romantic comedy drama manga series, Fruits Basket Another , has released the story of the first one-shot manga. This new project will focus on Shiki Soma.

The Fruits Basket Another manga has released its final chapter and news about the future one-shots have been attached. The first one-shot that is being released will be focused on the character of Shiki Soma, the main male character of the series. The author, Takaya, states that she will be drawing one-shots even after the series is done.



The manga series has been publishing since September 4, 2015, written and illustrated by Natsuki Takaya in the Hana LaLa online site. Yen Press has the North American license and the series has two volumes out right now.

This is the website where the series will be updating information regarding staff, cast and trailers. This is the Twitter account . The Fruits Basket anime series also released a new key visual, its official website and a Twitter account. The images are down below.where the series will be updating information regarding staff, cast and trailers.

Staff

Director - Yoshihide Ibata

Series Director - Taku Kishimoto

Character Design - Masaru Sindo

Studio - TMS Entertainment



Cast

Tohru Honda - Manaka Iwami

Yuki Soma - Nobunaga Shimazaki

Kyo Soma - Yuma Uchida

Shigure Soma - Yuichi Nakamura

The previous anime series aired from July 5, 2001 to December 27, 2001 and has 26 episodes. It was directed by Akitaro Daichi and written by Higuchi Tachibana. Funimation has the English license and Studio Deen animated it.

The new anime series will be a reboot and adapt the manga properly. The previous anime series changed up some things from the source material and the author was not thrilled about it. The magazine also has the word "zenpen" which means entire story. The new series has a 2019 release date.





