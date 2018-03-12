FRUITS BASKET ANOTHER Reveals Its First One-Shot Focuses On Shiki

The Fruits Basket Another manga has released its final chapter and news about the future one-shots have been attached. The first one-shot that is being released will be focused on the character of Shiki Soma, the main male character of the series. The author, Takaya, states that she will be drawing one-shots even after the series is done.
The manga series has been publishing since September 4, 2015, written and illustrated by Natsuki Takaya in the Hana LaLa online site. Yen Press has the North American license and the series has two volumes out right now.
The Fruits Basket anime series also released a new key visual, its official website and a Twitter account. The images are down below. This is the website where the series will be updating information regarding staff, cast and trailers. This is the Twitter account.
Staff
Director - Yoshihide Ibata
Series Director - Taku Kishimoto
Character Design - Masaru Sindo
Studio - TMS Entertainment
Cast
Tohru Honda - Manaka Iwami
Yuki Soma - Nobunaga Shimazaki
Kyo Soma - Yuma Uchida
Shigure Soma - Yuichi Nakamura
The previous anime series aired from July 5, 2001 to December 27, 2001 and has 26 episodes. It was directed by Akitaro Daichi and written by Higuchi Tachibana. Funimation has the English license and Studio Deen animated it.
The new anime series will be a reboot and adapt the manga properly. The previous anime series changed up some things from the source material and the author was not thrilled about it. The magazine also has the word "zenpen" which means entire story. The new series has a 2019 release date.
Sawa Mitoma, a nervous, skittish girl who prefers minimal human contact, has just started high school, and it's already not going well...until she meets the "it" boys-the "prince-like" Mutsuki and the sharp-tongued Hajime. But little does she know, they're Sohmas!? It's Fruits Basket...again!