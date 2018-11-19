GOLDEN KAMUY Will Be Bundling An OAD With Its 17th Manga Volume
The 17th volume of the Golden Kamuy manga series will have an OAD attached to it. This project will be out on March 19, 2019. Satoru Noda writes and illustrates the series, Shueisha publishes it, Viz Media has the English license and it has been publishing since August 21, 2014 with 15 volumes out right now. Amazon has up to volume 6 available.
Author Satoru Noda's action adventure seinen manga series, Golden Kamuy, will be bundling an OAD with the release of the 17th volume. Here is more information.
There is no word on what the Original Animation DVD will contain but given it is a DVD, it will not be something different or far from the source like an OVA can be. The anime series has been airing since April 9, 2018 and has 19 episodes planned (18 + 1 OVA). Hitoshi Nanba directs it, Noboru Takagi writes it, Kenichiro Suehiro writes the music and Geno Studio animates it. Crunchyroll is streaming the show with English subtitles.
