GOODBYE! I'M BEING REINCARNATED! Fantasy Manga Series To End Next Month
Just as Kenji Saito and Parabora's Goodbye! I'm Being Reincarnated! (Goodbye! Isekai Tensei) manga series was beginning to gain in popularity here in the U.S. thanks to its digital North American release by Kodnasha Comics, the series is set to wrap up next month. It's been revealed that the December 6 issue of Monthly Shonen Magazine will contain the series' conclusion.
The series focuses on a would-be savior of a fantasy world named Yuya Kamigasaki that's hampered by one little problem...he's still going about his normal, daily mundane life in the real world. To solve that problem, two competing princesses are dispatched to help Yuya move on to the afterlife so that he can be reborn.
The manga series was launched in 2017 and recently released its third volume last month. There'll likely be a fourth and final volume released some time in 2020.
You can read a free preview of the series on the oficial Kodnasha Comics website by clicking here.
The dreams of every high school boy: To have beautiful women fighting over him. The nightmare of every high school boy: Beautiful women trying to kill him? Yuya Kamigasaki is a normal female-form-loving high school boy, until the day that two beautiful princesses come to his world to tell him he's the hero of theirs. The trouble? Those princess are on opposite sides, and one is doing everything in her power to keep the other from “reincarnating” him by force!
