GUNDAM THUNDERBOLT: Manga Is Going To Go On Hiatus

What began in 2012 in the pages ofmagazine,, is a series that takes place in the same universe as the firstanime and follows characters who consistenly battle with their mobile suits in the "Thunderbolt Sector". The ongoing series has garnered massive success while also spawning a spinoff series, and two compilation anime films based on the net series. Now while the series may not be complete it was announced that it would be going on a hiatus until the book's artist, Yosuo Ohtagaki, improved his health.Ohtagaki, who has been on the series since the beginning, was recently diagnosed with tenosynovitis (an inflammation of the tendons). The magazine stated that an announcement would come soon but until then we should definitely send our well wishes to Ohtagaki and hope for a speedy recovery. Isa favorite series for anyone? Plan on getting a start on one of the compiled volumes? You know where to share your thoughts.