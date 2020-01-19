 HELLO WORLD: Manga Series Announces Its Climax For This Winter
Based on the hit film, Hello World, the manga adaption of the film will be releasing its climax before the end of winter. Hit the jump for more info!

marvelfreek94 | 1/19/2020
February marks the end of the manga version of the story, Hello World, which was originally a film from Tomohiko Ito and Graphinica. The series came out in the pages of Shueisha's Ultra Jump mangazine last July and has been running up until the beginning of this year! The sci-fi love story was a big hit with the fans and even spawned a spin off series?


Fan of the series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Hello World's conclusion will be hitting shelves on February 9th!
