HINAKOSAN NO WAKEARI NA HIBI: Manga Creator Ends Series

Shogakukan's Ane Kei Petit comic magazine recently announced the ending of Hime-Chan 's Ribbon creator, Megumi Mizusawa's Hinakosan No Wakeari Na Hibi. The series released in the Spring of 2015 and had been running ever since. The series follows a woman named Inaki Ichinoki, a 36-year old grandmother and her every day life. While the news of this ending is brief it does speak to the greater trend of mangas that continue to end.







While the story may be ending, however, there can still be up to five compiled volumes in order to catch up. Sad to see the series end? Share your thoughts in the comments! Hinakosan No Wakeari Na Hibi will be ending on February 5th.