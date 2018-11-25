HUNTER X HUNTER Manga Series Is Going On A Break In December

The Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine has announced that the popular shonen manga series, Hunter x Hunter, will be going on another hiatus in December. The series went on a break recently and came back on September 22. There is no word on when the series will come back and what specific day of December it will begin its break.



Author Togashi states that ten weeks of storyboards have been finalized and will continue to work on the series as he focuses on health and getting better. The manga's cover for volume 36 is down below as well as a hiatus chart that explains how many breaks the series has taken.



The manga series has been publishing since March 3, 1998 and has 36 volumes out. Yoshihiro Togashi writes it, Shueisha publishes it, Viz Media has the English license and the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine distributes it.



The anime series of the same name aired from October 1999 to March 2001 and has 62 episodes. Kazuhiro Furuhashi and Toshiyuki Kato directed it. Shunichi Kosao, Keiichi Matsuda and Daisuke Kawakami produced it. Funimation Channel has the English license and the series has made several other medias like films and OVAs.







