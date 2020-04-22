I'M A BEHEMOTH, AN S-RANKED MONSTER, BUT MISTAKEN FOR A CAT, I LIVE AS AN ELF GIRL'S PET Manga Debuts

Yesterday Yen Press launched a new manga title with an exceptionally long name - I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, But Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet. Check out the full details below!

When it comes to manga, its never a surprise to see long and ridiculous titles, as that seems to be half the fun. Such is the case with the recent release from Yen Press of I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, But Mistaken for a Cat, I live as an Elf Girl's Pet.

Despite its madness, the title itself is very spot-on and straightforward when it comes to the plot of the book. The story follows a knight who has been reincarnated as a baby behemoth and is excited to fight alongside an Elf until she mistakes him for a kitten! Keeping him as her pet, its unbeknownst to her that her cat is actually one of the most powerful monsters in the world.

Written by Nosomi Ginyoku with artwork from Tara Shinonome and Yanomitsuki, the story is fresh and definitely not your run-of-the-mill title. It's rated M for mature readers, however, so keep that in mind when gifting it to family and friends.

Take a look at the announcement tweet, cover art, and synopsis below and be sure to share your thoughts with us in the comments at the bottom!

I was a proud knight, but now I'm an elf girl's pet? You've got to be kitten me!



I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet, Vol. 1 (manga) is available now! pic.twitter.com/DC7RkE3isv — Yen Press (@yenpress) April 21, 2020

