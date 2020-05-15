I'M A BEHEMOTH, AN S-RANKED MONSTER, BUT MISTAKEN FOR A CAT, I LIVE AS AN ELF GIRL'S PET Volume One Review

Yen Press recently released the first volume of I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet. They shared a review copy with us, so check out our thoughts below!

Over the years anime and manga titles have continued to grow longer and more outrageous. Although there are plenty of books that are in the running for the longest name, Yen Press has recently released one manga title in particular that has an even longer name than usual.

I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet is the book in question and as you can see the title is enough of a sentence all on it's own. But not only does the series have a ridiculous name, it also carries an outrageous premise along with it.

As crazy as it sounds, the title of the book is actually the real plot of the manga, and it makes for a particularly interesting story. Since the first volume of the series was released less than a month ago, Yen Press has shared a review copy with us so we could share our thoughts with you guys.

At first I wasn't sure how I was going to react to the insane premise beyond the cover, but once I dove in I found it to be an enjoyable and addicting tale. Adventure and humor are combined in this tale that follows a slain knight who has been reincarnated as one of the most powerful monsters of all -- a behemoth.

Of all the creatures to transform into, S-Rank monsters are the highest, meaning behemoths dominate the food chain. The twist, however, is that when the proud knight is reborn he finds himself not as a massive beast but rather a mere behemoth cub.

Although the cub doesn't possess the strength of a fully grown behemoth, it still has abilities and powers that can easily decimate multiple enemies. This is demonstrated throughout the chapters as he faces goblins, wyverns, dragons, and even bullies with relative ease.

Being the proud knight that he is, the cub vows to protect an Elf Girl named Aria who rescues him from near death in the cave shortly after his ressurection. She names her new pet Tama, and the two form a powerful alliance and an even stronger friendship as they gain strength throughout their journey and even new allies such as Vulcan, the cat-loving Blacksmith.

I was really impressed with the way the scanning and the abilities of the monsters and adventurers were shown, sharing the statistics of the combatants prior to a fight. This is an interesting aspect of the book that is utilized during all of the battles and it is likely one of my favorite parts of this or any manga I have read lately.

I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet is without question a title that is meant for adults, but fans of manga and explicit content will love it. Filled with exciting adventure crafted by Nozomi Ginyoku, the story keeps the reader turning pages, while Taro Shinonome's brilliant art style meshes wonderfully with the magical fantasy world, making it one we hope to visit time and again. - Five out of five.

If you're interested in checking out the first volume of I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet, then take a peek at the cover art and synopsis below followed by a link to where you can purchase your own copy! Be sure to share your thoughts with us in the usual spot!

A proud knight, slain in battle, finds himself alive once more-reincarnated in the body of a fearsome behemoth. As if he wasn't confused enough by this turn of events, apparently behemoth cubs look exactly like adorable kittens?! Even if the rest of the world sees him as soft and cuddly, he has the honor of a noble warrior and the strength of an unstoppable S-ranked monster, both of which will be put to the test as he fights to protect the beautiful elf who has taken him as her pet!



I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet is now available from Yen Press and can be purchased here for $13.00.