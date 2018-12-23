IM FROM JAPAN: New Manga Series Is Getting The Anime Treatment

Next Spring will bring us a brand new anime series, based on the manga "I'm From Japan". Hit the jump for more details on the show!

"Tokio Abiko is a transfer

student from Yamagata Prefecture. He's rough, he's tough, and he wants to beat up the strongest kid in school and earn the respect that he an Yamagata Prefecture deserve! But soon he makes an unlikely friend who accepts everyone no matter where they're from -- and his name is Japan!"

This is the synopsis, from Viz Media, for the manga series, "I'm From Japan", created by Seiji Hayashi. The series is a gag series that revolved around martial arts. The series premiered in September of this year in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and also an English translation, ofo the first three chapters, for the Jump Start initiative.

The series, in its short run, managed to gather enough steam to be able to release the news that as of April of next year; the series would be getting its own anime adaption! While not much news as far as the production goes, hasn't been stated, the series will for sure be coming early next year. Excited to get a good laugh next year? Share your thoughts in the comments below!