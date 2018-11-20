J-Novel Club Has Licensed 5 Manga Series And Opens Up An Online Manga Reader

The official J-novel club website has shared the new manga series that it has acquired. The following titles have been licensed by the company: A Very Fairy Apartment, Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles, Infinite Dendrogram, How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom and Ascendance of a Bookworm. The company will publish two chapters each month for each manga series.



The company did not give an exact release date on the first batch of chapters but said it will begin publication in about 15 weeks. The manga reader is still in early stages and has a few bugs, if you find anything wrong, the company urges fans to report the errors. The J-Novel Club app will have the online reader available in two weeks.



Apartment is written by Amakara Surume, Alexander Keller-Nelson translates it and Megan Denton is the editor. Spirit Chronicles is written by Yuri Kitayama, Riv is the character designer, Mana Z. translates it and Joi is the editor. Dendrogram is written by Sakon Kaido, Andrew Hodgson translates it and Emily Sorensen is the editor. Realist Hero is written by Dojyomaru, Sean McCann translates it and Emily Sorensen is the editor. Bookworm is written by Miya Kazuki, Quof translates it and Aimee Zink is the editor.

















