KEMONO FRIENDS 2 Anime Announces A Manga Adaptation

The Montly Shonen Ace magazine has announced a manga adaptation for the upcoming second season of comedy fantasy anime series Kemono Friends 2. The manga will debut in the magazine's next issue launching on January 26 with Ryu Naito performing the illustrations. These are the only details that have been shared, as soon as more pops up, we will let you know.

The anime sequel's director is Ryuichi Kimura, Takuya Masumoto is under series composition, Nobuyuki Abe is the sound director, Akiyuki Tateyama produces the music and Shinnosuke Numata is the animation producer. Tomason is the studio animating the project.

The only two members revealed are Riko Kooike and Yui Ishikawa. The three main characters and their voice actors in season 1 were: Yuka Ozaki as Serval, Aya Uchida as Kaban and Aya Uchida as Lucky Beast. The first season aired from January 11, 2017 to March 29, 2017 and has a total of 12 episodes. Yaoyorozu animated this project and can be found in Crunchyroll. Kemono Friends 2 will premiere on January 7, 2019.

The manga series that inspired this anime series ran from May 26, 2015 to January 26, 2017 and has 2 volumes with 20 chapters. Fly wrote the story and drew the illustrations, Shounen Ace serialized it. The manga also had a couple of spin-off series titled "Kemono Friends Komikku Ansorojii Japari Man Hen" and "Kemono Friends Komikku Ansorojii Japari Man Hen".