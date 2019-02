KIMI TO, NAMI NI NORETARA Anime Film By Musaaki Yuasa Receives 2-Chapter Manga

Kimi To, Nami Ni Noretara is a love story which follows Hinako, a college student who moves to a coastal town. She loves surfing, and when she's on the waves she's fearless, but on land she has trouble riding the waves of life. When a fire wreaks havoc in the town, Hinako encounters a firefighter named Minato. Minato can handle almost any task on land, but is a beginner at surfing. As they surf and spend more time together, Hinako feels drawn to someone like Minato who devotes himself to helping other people, and the two start a relationship. However, Minato loses his life in an accident at sea. Despondent, Hinako sings a song about their memories together, and Minato appears again from the water.

A new 2-Chapter manga was released today from Manga Creator Machi KiachiThe new manga is a companion piece to the upcoming anime film,which is due to release in Japan in June.roughly translates currently in English toand the new manga features 80 pages which depict an original story telling of Hinako and Minato's first meeting.The main characters in the anime film, Hinako and Minato, will be played by Rina Kawaei and Ryota Katayoserespectively, while the script is penned by Reiko Yoshidawill be available in theaters in apan on June 21st.