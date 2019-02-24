KIMI TO, NAMI NI NORETARA Anime Film By Musaaki Yuasa Receives 2-Chapter Manga

Kimi To, Nami Ni Noretara is a love story which follows Hinako, a college student who moves to a coastal town. She loves surfing, and when she's on the waves she's fearless, but on land she has trouble riding the waves of life. When a fire wreaks havoc in the town, Hinako encounters a firefighter named Minato. Minato can handle almost any task on land, but is a beginner at surfing. As they surf and spend more time together, Hinako feels drawn to someone like Minato who devotes himself to helping other people, and the two start a relationship. However, Minato loses his life in an accident at sea. Despondent, Hinako sings a song about their memories together, and Minato appears again from the water.