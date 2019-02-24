KIMI TO, NAMI NI NORETARA Anime Film By Musaaki Yuasa Receives 2-Chapter Manga
A new 2-Chapter manga was released today from Manga Creator Machi Kiachi (Shojo, Dekiai Kiss). The new manga is a companion piece to the upcoming anime film, Kimi To, Nami Ni Noretara, which is due to release in Japan in June.
While Kimi To, Nami Ni Noretara doesn't open in Japan until Summer, today saw Manga Creator Machi Kiachi release a coordinated 2-Chapter Manga to go with the anime film. Check out the details below!
Kimi To, Nami Ni Noretara roughly translates currently in English to Riding A Wave With You and the new manga features 80 pages which depict an original story telling of Hinako and Minato's first meeting.
The main characters in the anime film, Hinako and Minato, will be played by Rina Kawaei and Ryota Katayose (Exile Tribe, Generations) respectively, while the script is penned by Reiko Yoshida (Lu Over The Wall, A Silent Voice, Liz and the Blue Bird).
Kimi To, Nami Ni Noretara is a love story which follows Hinako, a college student who moves to a coastal town. She loves surfing, and when she's on the waves she's fearless, but on land she has trouble riding the waves of life. When a fire wreaks havoc in the town, Hinako encounters a firefighter named Minato. Minato can handle almost any task on land, but is a beginner at surfing. As they surf and spend more time together, Hinako feels drawn to someone like Minato who devotes himself to helping other people, and the two start a relationship. However, Minato loses his life in an accident at sea. Despondent, Hinako sings a song about their memories together, and Minato appears again from the water.
Kimi To, Nami Ni Noretara will be available in theaters in apan on June 21st.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]