KINDAICHI CASE FILES: Spinoff Series Announces That Its Conclusion Is Coming Soon
Kindaichi Case Files tells the story of a young man named Kindaichi. He is overall very unsuspecting but when a crime occurs, he activates his detective talents that he inherited from his detective grandfather. The series has been a massive success, even cossing over with Detective Conan, and getting its own anime series! On top of that, a spin-off series titeld Kindaichi Case Files: Criminal Case Files, was created by Shinpei Funatsu.
Kindaichi Case Files spin-off series, Criminal Case Files, has announced that the series will be coming to its conclusion as soon as next month Hit the jump for more info!
It was recently announced by editor Tetsuya Fujikawa, within the pages of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen magazine, that the spin-off series would be reaching its conclusion within the next month. The series, so far, has just released its seventh compiled volume, last year and is set to release its eighth, this March.
Sad to see the series end? Share your thoughts in the usual spot and make sure to give some love to Kindaichi Case Files: Criminal Case Files!
