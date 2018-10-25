KOIIJI: Creator Of The Manga Series Has Decided For The Manga To End Next Month
Takako Shimura's manga series, Koiiji (Love Appetite), is and interesting romance story about a woman in her early thirties who has feelings for someone who is a few years older than her. As the plot progresses we find out that this man's wife has died which ends up sparking feelings for the woman, yet again. As the story continues we learn that the situation only gets more complex once the woman's older sister comes to town. The love triangle drama only grew from there as the series continued but it was announced earlier that this series would actually be reaching its end this November.
Takako Shimra's interesting romance manga, Koiiji, will be ending next month. Hit the jump for more details on the series' ending.
The writer of the Wandering Son manga launched Koiiji in 2014 in Kodansha's Kiss magazine and it was being published there ever since. With the story's inevitable climax swiftly approaching, what thoughts as a possible reader does anyone have? Share youre thoughts in the usual spot! Koiiji ends November 24th.
