KOIIJI: Creator Of The Manga Series Has Decided For The Manga To End Next Month

Takako Shimura's manga series,(Love Appetite), is and interesting romance story about a woman in her early thirties who has feelings for someone who is a few years older than her. As the plot progresses we find out that this man's wife has died which ends up sparking feelings for the woman, yet again. As the story continues we learn that the situation only gets more complex once the woman's older sister comes to town. The love triangle drama only grew from there as the series continued but it was announced earlier that this series would actually be reaching its end this November.The writer of themanga launchedin 2014 inKiss magazine and it was being published there ever since. With the story's inevitable climax swiftly approaching, what thoughts as a possible reader does anyone have? Share youre thoughts in the usual spot!ends November 24th.