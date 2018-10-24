LIFE 2: GIVER TAKER Manga Series Has Finalilzed Its Publication
The Afternoon magazine has published the last chapter of Keiko Suenobu's slice of life seinen manga, Life 2: Giver Taker. The sixth volume will be out on November 21st. This spinoff manga from Life focuses on Ayumu's relative Itsuki Kurasawa, he is a police officer who hunts a murderer.
Author Keiko Suenobu's drama slice of life seinen manga series, Life 2: Giver Taker, has finalized its publication. Here is more information on the series.
This series published from June 2016 to October 2018 with a total of 6 volumes and 26 chapters. The original Life manga series published from April 2002 to February 2009 with a total of 20 volumes and 80 chapters out. The main characters in this series are: Miki Hatori, Ayumu Shiiba and Manami Anzai. Bessatsu Friend did the serialization.
