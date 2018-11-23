MAD CHIMERA WORLD: Manga Series Set To End This Year

As the year comes to a close, yet another manga series is set to end. Hit the jump for details on the ending of Mad Chimera World.

set in a ruined world overrun with chimerical creatures where the female creatures eat the males. Two creatures explore the land: Usagi, the elder sister, protects her brother Mitsuki, a curious chronicler who is able to read the books in their secret hiding place to know that the world was once different."

The series garnered enough success to continue on until the end of this coming January. Even though the series wil be coming to and end it left behind some stellar memories. Expect the series to be on break for the next issue, however. Excited or saddened that the series is coming to an end? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! The final chapter of Mad Chimera World releases on January 22nd.

In 2017, Masashi Kishimoto's () younger brother, Seishi Kishimoto; released a a manga series within the pages ofMorning Two magazine, titled. The synopsis for the series is as follows "...