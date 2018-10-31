MAGICAL SEMPAI Manga Series Is Getting An Anime Series
Azu's manga series, Magical Sempai, will receive an anime series launching on 2019. There is no other information regarding staff, cast or soundtrack. The only info out there is the fact that an anime series is coming. The manga series has been publishing since February 29, 2016 and has 62 chapters out right now. Young Magazine (Weekly) does the serialization.
Author Azu's comedy school seinen manga series, Magical Sempai, will receive an anime adaptation. Here is more information on the manga.
Kodansha Comics has the license and the manga can be found in English for its first 4 volumes. Amazon is selling each volume for $7.99. It has a digital version only (kindle and comiXology). Kodansha Comics has a free sample for people to see if the series is worth a buy, you can check out a preview right here. As soon as the anime has more information, we will let you know.
