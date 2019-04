MAGICAL SEMPAI: Manga Series Set To Take A Short Break

AZU's hilarious magic based comedy manga,, is a series that began in 2016 and took the country by storm with its various jokes and clever stories.Weekly Shonen magazine has recently announced, in a brief bit of news, that the series would be taking 'around' a month break for the series to get ready as the magazines website and Twitter obtains a stronger footing. While this is some disappointing news, it is not the end!While there are still five compiled volumes to catch up on; thoughts on the series taking a short break? Thoughts on the Magical Sempai book? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!