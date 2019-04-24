 MAGICAL SEMPAI: Manga Series Set To Take A Short Break
Manga Headlines Pictures

MAGICAL SEMPAI: Manga Series Set To Take A Short Break

MAGICAL SEMPAI: Manga Series Set To Take A Short Break

The Magical Sempai manga series is set to go on a short break for the Spring. Hit the jump for more information on the series hiatus.

marvelfreek94 | 4/24/2019
Filed Under: "Manga" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
AZU's hilarious magic based comedy manga, Magical Sempai, is a series that began in 2016 and took the country by storm with its various jokes and clever stories. Kodansha's Weekly Shonen magazine has recently announced, in a brief bit of news, that the series would be taking 'around' a month break for the series to get ready as the magazines website and Twitter obtains a stronger footing. While this is some disappointing news, it is not the end! 



While there are still five compiled volumes to catch up on; thoughts on the series taking a short break? Thoughts on the Magical Sempai book? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...