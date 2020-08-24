Magna Artist For ACT-AGE Issues Statement On The Manga's Cancellation And Writer's Arrest

The artist of hit manga "act-age", Shiro Usazaki agrees with the cancelation and sympathizes with victims as they "bravely spoke up about the incident despite their shock and fear."

The artist for the act-age manga, Shiro Usazaki, posted their comment on Twiter regarding the recent arrest of the manga's writer Tatsuya Matsuki, and the manga's cancellation.

Usazaki begins by extending their sympathies to the victims and their families, who "bravely spoke up about the incident despite their shock and fear." Usazaki countuined saying that no one "naturally recovers" from sexual assault, and does not wish for their work to tigger reactions from victims of Matsuki. Because of that, Usazaki agrees with the cancellation of the manga even though they also wish the manga to not end mid-way.

Usazaki urges fans not to blame the victims for the cancellation of the magna, as the cancelation wasn't the victim's fault and it was not a mistake for them to speak up against sexual violence. Usazaki says sometimes "the right thing is the result of doing it right."

Usazaki acknowledges the fans' disappointment in the cancelation as they also recognize the positive influence magna can have on readers saying that they were also "saved" by manga. But cautions fans not to turn that love for the series into hate or violence, and think carefully by taking "various perspectives."

Usazaki ends their statement by wishing the best for Tatsuya Matsuki victims and hopes for them to be able to have "a peace of mind in the future."

On August 8th, Tatsuya Matsuki was arrested on suspicion of committing an indecent act with a female middle school student. According to police, the girl was walking in the Nakano ward of Tokyo on June 18 around 8:00 p.m. when the suspect approached the girl from behind while on a bicycle and started to touch her inappropriately. The suspect then fled the scene on the bike. The girl went to police, who analyzed security camera footage to investigate and discovered that a similar incident took place on a nearby road with a different female middle school student which occurred only an hour earlier, involving a suspect who resembled Matsuki. Matsuki then reportedly told police "there's generally nothing incorrect" with their accusations.

Many publications soon announced the cancelation of act-age's release. With Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine canceling the serialization of the manga itself on it's 36th and 37th issues. Shueisha also ceased sales and distribution of the manga's physical and digital volumes.

Shueisha's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media also announced that it would not even publish the final chapter on their platforms. Additionally, Viz Media removed its listing of further compiled book volumes of the manga.

Hori Pro canceled the upcoming stage play adaptation of the manga

Matsuki and Usazaki launched the act-age manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in January 2018. The manga was nominated for Kodansha's 43rd annual Manga Awards last year.