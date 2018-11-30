MAIDENS OF THE SAVAGE SEASON Manga Gets An Anime Adaptation

Authors Nao Emoto and Mari Okada's drama school shounen manga series, Maidens of the Savage Season , has announced its anime adaptation. Here is more information on the series.

The official araoto-anime website has announced that the drama manga series written and drawn by Nao Emoto and Mari Okada, Maidens of the Savage Season, will be getting an anime adaptation. Attached with the announcement, the staff also drew an illustration celebrating the moment and the official Twitter account has been renewed. We will keep you updated with information coming from this series.



Here is the staff that has been announced:

Director: Masahiro Andou, Takuro Tsukada

Screenplay: Mari Okada

Character Design: Kaori Ishii

Studio: Lay-duce



The manga series has been serialized by Bessatsu Shounen Magazine since December 2016 and has five volumes out right now. There is no English translation or license at the moment. There is no information on voice actors or even characters appearing in the show. Some images of the show appeared in the Shonen Magazine's cover.









