MAJOR 2ND Manga Series Has Gone On A Break From Publication

The Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine has announced that author Takuya Mitsuda's sports manga series Major 2nd will go on a break in its next issue. The manga recently had a three-week break and the author stated in the 159th chapter that his condition has gotten worse. The manga will go on a break for an indeterminate amount of time.



The manga is published by Shogakukan under the Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. The series has been publishing since 1994 and has 78 volumes out right now. The anime series aired from November 13, 2004 to September 25, 2010 and has 157 episodes in total. Ken'ichi Kasai and Toshinori Fukushima directed the series, Noriyuki Asakura produced the music and Studio Hibari as well as SynergySP animated it.