Manga Author Maki Minami Will Release A New Series In December

The Melody magazine from Hakusensha has announced that Special A author, Maki Minami, will be launching a new manga series titled Won't You Come to Fancy Picnic? This series will be out on December 28 on the magazine's next issue. The site describes the story as focusing on four girls who meat on a monthly basis and hangout in a garden while eating good food.



Minami's most popular work is S.A: Special A, the comedy, romance, schoo,l shoujo manga series. This series published from February 26, 2003 to March 19, 2009 with 17 volumes and 104 chapters in total. Hana to Yume serialized it and VIZ Medai published it in English under the Shojo Beat imprint. Two drama CD adaptations were created as well.



Special A inspired an anime series of the same name that aired from April 7, 2008 to September 15, 2008 and has a total of 24 episodes. Showgate produced it and the studios behind the animation were Gonzo and AIC. Sentai Filmworks has the English license.