Manga Author Rei Toma Is Launching A New Manga Series In January

The January issue of teh Cheese! magazine has announced that manga author Rei Toma is launching a new manga series on January 2019. The author is primarily known for The Water Dragon's Bride and his other work include:

Boku wa Kiss de Uso wo Tsuku

Hoshi-iro no Okurimono

Maihime Renpuuden

Otome Nadeshiko Koi Techou

Reimei no Arcana

Reimei no Arcana: Hajimari no Toki

Rokka Melt: Fiancé wa Yukiotoko

S no Yuiitsu! M no Zettai

Tsukushite Agemasu



There is no information on what the new project is but as soon as more information pops up, we will let you know. The Water Dragon's Bride launched on February 24, 2015 and has 10 volumes out right now. Shogakukan publishes it, Viz Media has the English license and it falls under the fantasy romance category aiming towards a Shojo demographic.



Another manga series from him, Dawn of the Arcana, ran from January 2003 to June 2013 and has 13 volumes. Flower Comics is the imprint and it was publishing on the Cheese! magazine. Dawn of the Arcana did not have any other adaptation.