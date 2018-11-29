MANGA LIFE MOMO MAGAZINE Will Be Ending Its Series Publication

In some rather blue news, Manga Life MOMO Magazine will be ending its publication as a magazine. Hit the jump for all the details on the book's end.

Chino Kurumi, Ru Tatuki,Tamami Momose, Shunji Kosaka, and Shippo Usui, to create a special memorial manga for the final issue.

While many series were apart of the book, many readers can rest easy knowing the stories would be going to different magazines. Morita-san wa Mukuchi will continue in Takeshobo's Manga Club and Manga Life magazines; Okusama wa Idol, Famires no nagai-san, Oniichan Before After and many other manga will be moving to Manga Club and Oneechan Ga Kita will be moving to Manga Life. The only series to end with MOMO were Sango-san no Garage Sale and Clemmie to O no Niwa.

Manga Life MOMO Magazine was a book series that released four panel manga. The magazine has had a multi year run (beginning in 2003) and put out a myriad of stories. However, all great things must eventually come to an end as the magazine announced in the January 2019 issue, that it would be its last. While the news is most definitely a sad state of affairs, the series made sure to end on a high note, bringing in writers such as