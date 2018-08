MARMALADE BOY LITTLE Manga Set To End Later This Fall

magazine, from 1994-1992, published a unique slice of life manga series titled. In the series we followed two children named Miki and Yu; who have a romance that unfolds in the very interesting situation of having both of their parents switch partners and remarry each other and ultimately living under the same household. During its prime the series was so successful that it spawned an anime series from 1994 - 1995 and an animated film in 1995 and finally a Taiwanese live-action adaption.A sequel series was launched in 2013 within the pages ofmagazine that followed the children of Miki and Yu. In the November issue of the magazine, it was announced that Wataru Yoshizumi's sequel series would be comning to a conclusion on September 28th; concluding the full story.Sad for the series to end? Excited for how the book will wrap everything up? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!