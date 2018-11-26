MASAMUNE-KUN'S REVENGE Author Has Released A New Manga Series

The author behind the romantic comedy manga series "Masamune-kun's Revenge", Hazuki Takeoka, has launched a new manga series titled "If I can encounter Koshiba Aoi today". The new series debuted in the Monthly Comic Rex magazine's January 2019 issue. The artist Fly is providing the illustrations for the manga.



The story of this new project revolves around a "cultured high school girl" named Sahoko and a "spontaneous high school girl" named Aoi. The story is described as being a "punch-drunk love story" that is expanded on as these girls go through their high school years.



There is no other information on the new series but as soon as more details pop up, we will let you know. The Masamune-kun's Revenge manga series is illustrated by Tiv, published by Ichijinsha and Seven Seas has the English license. The manga ran from October 27, 2012 to June 27, 2018 and has 9 volumes in total. The light novel is written and drawn by the same people and released only one volumes in December 20, 2013.



