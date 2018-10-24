MISS KOBAYASHI'S DRAGON MAID Manga Series Is Almost At Its Climax

The Montly Action magazine from Futubasha has announced that Cool-kyou Shinja's slice of life manga series, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, is almost at its climax. What could it be? Guess fans will have to keep on reading.



The manga is written and illustrated by Coolkyoushinja and has publishing since May 2013 with a total of 4 volumes out now. Seven Seas Entertainment holds the English license with 6 volumes available, the seventh will be out on November 6, 2018.



The manga inspired an anime series that aired from January 2017 to April 2017 with a total of 13 episodes plus an OVA. Yasuhiro Takemoto directed it, Risa Sakai, Shinichi Nakamura, Shigeru Saito and Uetsuki Mikio produced it. Yuka Yamada wrote it, Masumi Ito produced the music and Kyoto Animation animated it. Crunchyroll has the license.





Kobayashi lives alone in an apartment, until one day, Tooru appeared and they ended up living together. Tooru looks down on humans as inferior and foolish, but having been saved by Kobayashi-san, she does everything she can to repay the debt and help her with various things, although not everything goes according to plan. A mythical everyday life comedy about a hard working office lady living with a dragon girl.