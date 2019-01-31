MOB PSYCHO 100 Releasing One-Volume Reigen Spinoff Manga

The official Shogakukan website has announced that the upcoming Mob Psycho 100 Reigen spinoff manga will conclude after just one volume. The spinoff written by ONE is titled Reigen ~The Man With Max 131 Spiritual Power~ and will be released on February 19.



The manga will tell the story of Reigen, the owner of the Spirits and Such Consultation Office and Mob's mentor or sensei. The story sees him take various jobs like exorcisms, spiritual guidance and the difference here is that he has a high school girl help him out instead of Mob.



This spinoff manga was launched on March 2018 in the Shogakukan Manga ONE app. The anime series is currently ongoing right now, it launched on January 7 and it can be found in Crunchyroll with English subtitles. Warner Bros. and Shogakukan are the producers with the animation being done by studio Bones.







Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make? The anime based on the original story by ONE, the idol of the webcomic world and creator of One-Punch Man, is coming your way with animation by leading animation studio Bones