MONKEY PEAK Manga Series Getting Anime Adaptation In Anime Beans

Koji Shinasaka's horror manga series, Monkey Peak, is getting an anime adaptation in Production I.G.'s Anime Beans. The app delivers series to fans in a fast way directly to their smartphone. The series has a release date of October 26 and is animated by Tomovies LLC.



The cast of characters is: Saotome Yatsushiro (played by Toku Yatshushiro), Terashima Takuana (played by

Miyata)

, Atsune Kanemitsu, Mikihiro Fuchika, Sato (played by Ayumi Orii), Okajima Kozo Dozaka, Fujishiba Aoyama Rena, Shiro Nankori, Himuro Kajiya, Iizuka Yuuki, Hayashi Yamakita and Tono Nekojima. Ther is no information on all the voice actors or any staff details.



The promotional video the series shared is 39 seconds long and it presents the type of horror the manga includes. The animation from the video is not final, they are still in development and it does not spoil anything for the story or plot.





