MUV-LUV ALTERNATIVE: Long-Running Manga Series Is Getting An English Version Published Later This Week

Following the completion of the manga in Japan, Muv-Luv: Alternative , will be coming to the west in a brand new English translation! Hit the jump to learn more about the upcoming release!

Fresh off the success of their video game, Rumbling Hearts, adult gaming company, age, released a new title called Muv-Luv in 2003. Three years later, a sequel was launched titled Muv-Luv: Alternative. With over 400,000 copies sold, the brand has also sold various figures and models and is one of the more well-known gaming franchises for its genre.

While the title leans more to the adult audience, the gameplay of the game is focused more so around mecha combat while also being a visual novel. Since the game's success, a manga adaption was released in 2007 by mangaka Asuza Maxima titled Muv-Luv: Alternative.

Following its ten year publication, the manga concluded and had since not been brought up in the public eye. However, a recent announcement has revealed that the series will finally be getting an English release in the west!

While being a digital release, this will potentially bring more eyes to the franchise! We would love to hear your thoughts on the recent announcement in the comments below!





In Muv-Luv Alternative, Takeru wakes up three years after the end of Muv-Luv Unlimited to find himself back in his room. Although he first thinks that everything that had happened to him was a dream, he soon feels that something is wrong, and leaves the house to find that he has been sent back in time to the beginning of the events in Unlimited. Unwilling to accept something like Alternative V, he decides to help professor Kouzuki to complete Alternative IV and save mankind.



Muv-Luv: Alternative will release, digitally this Friday, and new volumes will come out every month!