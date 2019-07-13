MY HERO ACADEMIA: New Spin-off Series In The Works!
Announced in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Yoko Akiyama will be spearheading a brand new spin-off series set to release very soon! While no story has been announced yet, fans can have a lead on the plot as the title has been announced as, My Hero Academia: Team Up Mission. With a name like that, one could venture to guess that the series will focus on exciting and unusual pairings to accomplish the mission at hand.
My Hero Academia will be getting a new series! Hit the jump for more details on this new and exciting spin-off of the revolutionary manga
While no interiors have been revealed either, we can expect a prologue chapter in Shueisha's Jump Giga magazine; on July 25th. Excited for the new spin-off? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! My Hero Academia: Team Up Mission is set to release in Shueisha's Saikyo Jump magazine on Sugust 2nd!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]