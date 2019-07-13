 MY HERO ACADEMIA: New Spin-off Series In The Works!
Manga Headlines Pictures

MY HERO ACADEMIA: New Spin-off Series In The Works!

MY HERO ACADEMIA: New Spin-off Series In The Works!

My Hero Academia will be getting a new series! Hit the jump for more details on this new and exciting spin-off of the revolutionary manga

marvelfreek94 | 7/13/2019
Filed Under: "Manga" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Announced in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Yoko Akiyama will be spearheading a brand new spin-off series set to release very soon! While no story has been announced yet, fans can have a lead on the plot as the title has been announced as, My Hero Academia: Team Up Mission. With a name like that, one could venture to guess that the series will focus on exciting and unusual pairings to accomplish the mission at hand. 



While no interiors have been revealed either, we can expect a prologue chapter in Shueisha's Jump Giga magazine; on July 25th. Excited for the new spin-off? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! My Hero Academia: Team Up Mission is set to release in Shueisha's Saikyo Jump magazine on Sugust 2nd! 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...