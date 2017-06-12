ONE PIECE Obviously Takes The Top Slot In Oricon's List Of 2017's Best-Selling Manga Volumes
Oricon, a Japanese conglomerate that tracks retail statistics and consumer habits for the country has put out it's "Best of" lists for 2017. They've been releasing a yearly chart of best-selling manga, light novels and more since 2007. Every year, One Piece is the number one best-selling manga title. But who finished in the second, third and fourth spot?
It's a given that Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga would top Oricon's list of best-selling manga volumes of 2017 but what about the second, third and fourth spot?
If you guessed One Piece, One Piece, and One Piece, you'd be 3/3. That's because Oricon's chart isn't for total volume sells but for the best-selling, individual compiled volumes for the year. That means titles can have several entries on the list. As such, there were 4 One Piece volumes released in 2017 (there's even a volume that was released the previous year that makes the bottom of the list) and they all took the top 4 slots. Following One Piece's dominance are Attack on Titan, Hunter x Hunter and Tokyo Ghoul:re. Check out the full chart below.
Note: The tracking period ranges from November 21, 2016 to November 19, 2017.
|
Rank
|
Estimated Sales
in Period
|
Title
|
Publisher
|
Release Date
|
Author
|
1
|
2,730,184
|
One Piece 84
|
Shueisha
|
2017/02
|
Eiichiro Oda
|
2
|
2,688,847
|
One Piece 85
|
Shueisha
|
2017/05
|
Eiichiro Oda
|
3
|
2,496,033
|
One Piece 86
|
Shueisha
|
2017/08
|
Eiichiro Oda
|
4
|
2,040,375
|
One Piece 87
|
Shueisha
|
2017/11
|
Eiichiro Oda
|
5
|
1,701,237
|
Attack on Titan 21
|
Kodansha
|
2016/12
|
Hajime Isayama
|
6
|
1,649,614
|
Attack on Titan 22
|
Kodansha
|
2017/04
|
Hajime Isayama
|
7
|
1,469,864
|
Attack on Titan 23
|
Kodansha
|
2017/08
|
Hajime Isayama
|
8
|
1,258,337
|
Hunter × Hunter 34
|
Shueisha
|
2017/06
|
Yoshihiro Togashi
|
9
|
961,396
|
Tokyo Ghoul:re 9
|
Shueisha
|
2016/12
|
Sui Ishida
|
10
|
920,372
|
Tokyo Ghoul:re 10
|
Shueisha
|
2017/03
|
Sui Ishida
|
11
|
903,801
|
One Punch-Man 12
|
Shueisha
|
2016/12
|
Story: One / Art: Yuusuke Murata
|
12
|
901,749
|
Haikyu!! 24
|
Shueisha
|
2016/12
|
Haruichi Furudate
|
13
|
869,374
|
Haikyu!! 25
|
Shueisha
|
2017/03
|
Haruichi Furudate
|
14
|
857,048
|
Haikyu!! 26
|
Shueisha
|
2017/05
|
Haruichi Furudate
|
15
|
846,406
|
Tokyo Ghoul:re 11
|
Shueisha
|
2017/06
|
Sui Ishida
|
16
|
825,973
|
Kingdom 45
|
Shueisha
|
2017/01
|
Yasuhisa Hara
|
17
|
818,715
|
Silver Spoon 14
|
Shogakukan
|
2017/08
|
Hiromu Arakawa
|
18
|
817,998
|
Kingdom 47
|
Shueisha
|
2017/07
|
Yasuhisa Hara
|
19
|
810,891
|
Tokyo Ghoul:re 12
|
Shueisha
|
2017/07
|
Sui Ishida
|
20
|
804,446
|
Kingdom 46
|
Shueisha
|
2017/04
|
Yasuhisa Hara
|
21
|
787,228
|
One Punch-Man 13
|
Shueisha
|
2017/04
|
Story: One / Art: Yuusuke Murata
|
22
|
744,085
|
My Hero Academia 12
|
Shueisha
|
2017/02
|
Kōhei Horikoshi
|
23
|
736,019
|
Kingdom 48
|
Shueisha
|
2017/10
|
Yasuhisa Hara
|
24
|
728,376
|
March comes in like a lion 13
|
Hakusensha
|
2017/09
|
Chika Umino
|
25
|
726,393
|
Haikyu!! 27
|
Shueisha
|
2017/08
|
Haruichi Furudate
|
26
|
721,354
|
One Punch-Man 14
|
Shueisha
|
2017/08
|
Story: One / Art: Yuusuke Murata
|
27
|
692,076
|
My Hero Academia 13
|
Shueisha
|
2017/04
|
Kōhei Horikoshi
|
28
|
674,091
|
The Seven Deadly Sins 24
|
Kodansha
|
2016/12
|
Nakaba Suzuki
|
29
|
673,359
|
My Hero Academia 14
|
Shueisha
|
2017/06
|
Kōhei Horikoshi
|
30
|
668,527
|
Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii 3
|
Ichijinsha
|
2016/12
|
Fujita
|
31
|
663,711
|
Haikyu!! 28
|
Shueisha
|
2017/10
|
Haruichi Furudate
|
32
|
652,143
|
Tokyo Ghoul:re 13
|
Shueisha
|
2017/10
|
Sui Ishida
|
33
|
646,514
|
Detective Conan 91
|
Shogakukan
|
2016/12
|
Gosho Aoyama
|
34
|
645,660
|
Black Butler 24
|
Square Enix
|
2016/12
|
Yana Toboso
|
35
|
616,577
|
The Seven Deadly Sins 25
|
Kodansha
|
2017/03
|
Nakaba Suzuki
|
36
|
606,095
|
Dungeon Meshi (Delicious in Dungeon) 4
|
Kadokawa
|
2017/02
|
Ryōko Kui
|
37
|
599,360
|
Detective Conan 93
|
Shogakukan
|
2017/07
|
Gosho Aoyama
|
38
|
597,059
|
My Hero Academia 15
|
Shueisha
|
2017/09
|
Kōhei Horikoshi
|
39
|
584,344
|
Detective Conan 92
|
Shogakukan
|
2017/04
|
Gosho Aoyama
|
40
|
576,764
|
Kimi ni Todoke 28
|
Shueisha
|
2017/02
|
Karuho Shiina
|
41
|
575,791
|
The Seven Deadly Sins 26
|
Kodansha
|
2017/05
|
Nakaba Suzuki
|
42
|
567,952
|
Black Butler 25
|
Square Enix
|
2017/05
|
Yana Toboso
|
43
|
561,455
|
Blue Exorcist 18
|
Shueisha
|
2016/12
|
Kazue Katō
|
44
|
558,494
|
Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii 4
|
Ichijinsha
|
2017/07
|
Fujita
|
45
|
553,724
|
Kimi ni Todoke 29
|
Shueisha
|
2017/07
|
Karuho Shiina
|
46
|
547,808
|
The Seven Deadly Sins 27
|
Kodansha
|
2017/07
|
Nakaba Suzuki
|
47
|
536,453
|
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card 1
|
Kodansha
|
2016/12
|
CLAMP
|
48
|
525,240
|
Dungeon Meshi (Delicious in Dungeon) 5
|
Kadokawa
|
2017/08
|
Ryōko Kui
|
49
|
518,000
|
One Piece 83
|
Shueisha
|
2016/11
|
Eiichiro Oda
|
50
|
489,962
|
Blue Exorcist 19
|
Shueisha
|
2017/04
|
Kazue Kat
