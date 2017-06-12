Manga Headlines Pictures

ONE PIECE Obviously Takes The Top Slot In Oricon's List Of 2017's Best-Selling Manga Volumes

ONE PIECE Obviously Takes The Top Slot In Oricon's List Of 2017's Best-Selling Manga Volumes

It's a given that Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga would top Oricon's list of best-selling manga volumes of 2017 but what about the second, third and fourth spot?

MarkJulian | 12/6/2017
Filed Under: "Manga"
Oricon, a Japanese conglomerate that tracks retail statistics and consumer habits for the country has put out it's "Best of" lists for 2017.  They've been releasing a yearly chart of best-selling manga, light novels and more since 2007.  Every year, One Piece is the number one best-selling manga title.  But who finished in the second, third and fourth spot?

If you guessed One Piece, One Piece, and One Piece, you'd be 3/3.  That's because Oricon's chart isn't for total volume sells but for the best-selling, individual compiled volumes for the year.  That means titles can have several entries on the list.  As such, there were 4 One Piece volumes released in 2017 (there's even a volume that was released the previous year that makes the bottom of the list) and they all took the top 4 slots.  Following One Piece's dominance are Attack on Titan, Hunter x Hunter and Tokyo Ghoul:re.  Check out the full chart below.

Note: The tracking period ranges from November 21, 2016 to November 19, 2017.

Rank Estimated Sales 
in Period		 Title Publisher Release Date
Author
1 2,730,184 One Piece 84 Shueisha 2017/02
Eiichiro Oda
2 2,688,847 One Piece 85 Shueisha 2017/05
Eiichiro Oda
3 2,496,033 One Piece 86 Shueisha 2017/08
Eiichiro Oda
4 2,040,375 One Piece 87 Shueisha 2017/11
Eiichiro Oda
5 1,701,237 Attack on Titan 21 Kodansha 2016/12
Hajime Isayama
6 1,649,614 Attack on Titan 22 Kodansha 2017/04
Hajime Isayama
7 1,469,864 Attack on Titan 23 Kodansha 2017/08
Hajime Isayama
8 1,258,337 Hunter × Hunter 34 Shueisha 2017/06
Yoshihiro Togashi
9 961,396 Tokyo Ghoul:re 9 Shueisha 2016/12
Sui Ishida
10 920,372 Tokyo Ghoul:re 10 Shueisha 2017/03
Sui Ishida
11 903,801 One Punch-Man 12 Shueisha 2016/12
Story: One / Art: Yuusuke Murata
12 901,749 Haikyu!! 24 Shueisha 2016/12
Haruichi Furudate
13 869,374 Haikyu!! 25 Shueisha 2017/03
Haruichi Furudate
14 857,048 Haikyu!! 26 Shueisha 2017/05
Haruichi Furudate
15 846,406 Tokyo Ghoul:re 11 Shueisha 2017/06
Sui Ishida
16 825,973 Kingdom 45 Shueisha 2017/01
Yasuhisa Hara
17 818,715 Silver Spoon 14 Shogakukan 2017/08
Hiromu Arakawa
18 817,998 Kingdom 47 Shueisha 2017/07
Yasuhisa Hara
19 810,891 Tokyo Ghoul:re 12 Shueisha 2017/07
Sui Ishida
20 804,446 Kingdom 46 Shueisha 2017/04
Yasuhisa Hara
21 787,228 One Punch-Man 13 Shueisha 2017/04
Story: One / Art: Yuusuke Murata
22 744,085 My Hero Academia 12 Shueisha 2017/02
Kōhei Horikoshi
23 736,019 Kingdom 48 Shueisha 2017/10
Yasuhisa Hara
24 728,376 March comes in like a lion 13 Hakusensha 2017/09
Chika Umino
25 726,393 Haikyu!! 27 Shueisha 2017/08
Haruichi Furudate
26 721,354 One Punch-Man 14 Shueisha 2017/08
Story: One / Art: Yuusuke Murata
27 692,076 My Hero Academia 13 Shueisha 2017/04
Kōhei Horikoshi
28 674,091 The Seven Deadly Sins 24 Kodansha 2016/12
Nakaba Suzuki
29 673,359 My Hero Academia 14 Shueisha 2017/06
Kōhei Horikoshi
30 668,527 Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii 3 Ichijinsha 2016/12
Fujita
31 663,711 Haikyu!! 28 Shueisha 2017/10
Haruichi Furudate
32 652,143 Tokyo Ghoul:re 13 Shueisha 2017/10
Sui Ishida
33 646,514 Detective Conan 91 Shogakukan 2016/12
Gosho Aoyama
34 645,660 Black Butler 24 Square Enix 2016/12
Yana Toboso
35 616,577 The Seven Deadly Sins 25 Kodansha 2017/03
Nakaba Suzuki
36 606,095 Dungeon Meshi (Delicious in Dungeon) 4 Kadokawa 2017/02
Ryōko Kui
37 599,360 Detective Conan 93 Shogakukan 2017/07
Gosho Aoyama
38 597,059 My Hero Academia 15 Shueisha 2017/09
Kōhei Horikoshi
39 584,344 Detective Conan 92 Shogakukan 2017/04
Gosho Aoyama
40 576,764 Kimi ni Todoke 28 Shueisha 2017/02
Karuho Shiina
41 575,791 The Seven Deadly Sins 26 Kodansha 2017/05
Nakaba Suzuki
42 567,952 Black Butler 25 Square Enix 2017/05
Yana Toboso
43 561,455 Blue Exorcist 18 Shueisha 2016/12
Kazue Katō
44 558,494 Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii 4 Ichijinsha 2017/07
Fujita
45 553,724 Kimi ni Todoke 29 Shueisha 2017/07
Karuho Shiina
46 547,808 The Seven Deadly Sins 27 Kodansha 2017/07
Nakaba Suzuki
47 536,453 Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card 1 Kodansha 2016/12
CLAMP
48 525,240 Dungeon Meshi (Delicious in Dungeon) 5 Kadokawa 2017/08
Ryōko Kui
49 518,000 One Piece 83 Shueisha 2016/11
Eiichiro Oda
50 489,962 Blue Exorcist 19 Shueisha 2017/04
Kazue Kat

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]