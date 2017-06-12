ONE PIECE Obviously Takes The Top Slot In Oricon's List Of 2017's Best-Selling Manga Volumes

Oricon, a Japanese conglomerate that tracks retail statistics and consumer habits for the country has put out it's "Best of" lists for 2017. They've been releasing a yearly chart of best-selling manga, light novels and more since 2007. Every year, One Piece is the number one best-selling manga title. But who finished in the second, third and fourth spot?



If you guessed One Piece, One Piece, and One Piece, you'd be 3/3. That's because Oricon's chart isn't for total volume sells but for the best-selling, individual compiled volumes for the year. That means titles can have several entries on the list. As such, there were 4 One Piece volumes released in 2017 (there's even a volume that was released the previous year that makes the bottom of the list) and they all took the top 4 slots. Following One Piece's dominance are Attack on Titan, Hunter x Hunter and Tokyo Ghoul:re. Check out the full chart below.

Note: The tracking period ranges from November 21,

2016

to November 19, 2017.