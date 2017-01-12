ONE-PUNCH MAN's Yusuke Murata Draws Another Spectacular SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Poster
One-Punch Man manga illustrator Yusuke Murata has revealed a second Spider-Man: Homecoming poster that just might top the first.
After designing an official Spider-Man: Homecoming poster for the Marvel film's Japan release, Murata has completed a special poster at Tokyo Comic Con.
The artworks draws inspiration from Akira Toriyama, the mangaka for Dragon Ball Z. The image below pays homage to the father-son Kamehameha used by Goku and Gohan to put Cell down for good. Murata previously teased the poster on Twitter back in October, showcasing his pencils.
The poster was finally completed for Tokyo Comic Con 2017. Check it out.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]