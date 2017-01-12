ONE-PUNCH MAN's Yusuke Murata Draws Another Spectacular SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Poster

One-Punch Man manga illustrator Yusuke Murata has revealed a second Spider-Man: Homecoming poster that just might top the first.



The artworks draws inspiration from Akira Toriyama, the mangaka for Dragon Ball Z. The image below pays homage to the father-son Kamehameha used by Goku and Gohan to put Cell down for good. Murata previously teased the poster on Twitter back in October, showcasing his pencils.



The poster was finally completed for Tokyo Comic Con 2017. Check it out.