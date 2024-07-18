Original Anime MIRU Taps Veteran Masuo Ueda As Producer; Shares New Key Art And 2025 Premiere Window

There's no shortage of exciting anime series and movies on the way, but one project that's of special interest is Miru: Paths to My Future. An original animation project from the Osaka-based industrial equipment company Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd., Miru is set to debut in early 2025.

Announced back at Anime Expo 2023, Miru is an eco-themed sci-fi story. Set in the distant future where humans and robots coexist amidst looming environmental threats, the series follows a human-made robot designed to help and support humanity against the challenges they face. Throughout the five-episode series, the protagonist will navigate various challenges and personal growth, "striving to preserve the environment required for our existence."

The official synopsis reads:

In the distant future, humans create a robot named MIRU capable of traveling through time, visiting various eras, places, and even parallel worlds. Unlike some robots, MIRU isn’t equipped with weapons. Instead, it helps people overcome immense obstacles peacefully, encouraging new beginnings without violence. MIRU continuously evolves by interacting with people, learning and growing to assist those struggling to survive. It listens to their problems and offers support. By helping others, MIRU sets off a “Butterfly Effect,” of dramatic change guiding society toward a brighter future. Why was MIRU created? What is its purpose? Can it save the Earth and humanity from a dystopian future? This anime aims to inspire everyone to believe “the future is in our hands,” and seeks to make a positive impact on the world.

The series' overarching theme of "confrontation and harmony between humans and nature" is very much inspired by Yanmar's mission of creating "A Sustainable Future," guided by the principle of its Hanasaka.

"HANASAKA is where we put our values on, one that nurtures people and builds for the future," reads Yanmar's website. "Those who take on challenges. Those who think about the future of society. Those with the potential to inspire through sports and arts."

Yanmar has partnered with five different anime studios on the series. It was also recently announced that Masuo Euda, an accomplished industry veteran who has worked on Mobile Suite Gundam III: Encounters in Space and City Hunter, will serve as the executive producer for the series.

“When I heard that Yanmar was making an anime, I was shocked. It was like being hit on the head with a hammer,” said Ueda. “And a robot anime at that!? And it doesn’t even have weapons? A non-combat, weaponless robot? I started my anime career with Mobile Suit Gundam and never imagined that at this age, I’d be working on another robot anime. However, as I learned more, I became fascinated by the project’s challenging nature and the team’s enthusiasm. Now, I am deeply engrossed in it. This might be my last major project in my anime career, and I am incredibly happy to be part of this exciting endeavor.”

Yanmar recently shared a key visual for Miru, while also announcing that the series will premiere in early 2025.