PASTEL MEMORIES Video Game Gets A Manga Adaptation

Developer FuRyu's role-playing video game, Pastel Memories , has announced its manga adaptation. Here is more information on the upcoming series.

The official Monthly Comic Alive magazine from Kadokawa has announced that the role-playing game, Pastel Memories, will be getting a min-series manga adaptation written by Kairaku Kano. The series has a December 27 release date in the magazine's February 2019 issue, a color center page will be the cover.



The anime adaptation was also announced recently. The series will premiere on January 7, 2019 and will be broadcasted in the following networks: TOKYO MX, KBS, BS and two others. The show is produced by MAGES. and Furyu. Project No.9 is the studio doing the animation. There is no manga behind the anime, it is based on a video game. The opening theme is Believe in Sky by Asami Imai and the ending theme is Sparkle Power by Iketeru Hearts.

Yasuyuki Shinozaki is directing the series, Yuuichi Imaizumi is the sound director, the opening theme is Beleive in Sky by Asami Imai and the ending theme is Sparkle Power by Iketeru Harts. The main voice cast is: Rie Murakawa as Yuina Machiya, Naomi Oozora as Michi Edogawabashi, Yukiyo Fujii as Kaoruko Nijouin, Yumi Uchiyama as Irina Leskova and Mariko Toribe as Ayaka Sakaki.

The mobile game this anime is based on has the same title and was released in Japan on October 23, 2017 for both iOS and Android devices. FuRyu both developed and published it as a role-playing video game.







The story takes place in a future Akihabara where otaku culture has declined. Players play as a shopkeeper of an otaku shop. Together with the heroines who are in fact otaku girls, the shopkeeper start helping people claim their lost otaku memories back.