PERSONA Q2 Video Game Has Launched A Manga Adaptation

Comic Walker, a manga website, has launched a manga adaptation of the role-playing video game Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth. The manga has two chapters out right now, the next one will be launched on November 16. The manga began publishing on November 2.



Akaume is writing the story and drawing the illustrations, his previous work includes an adaptation of the Nintendo 3DS game Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth. This game will be out in Japan on November 29. The game will include characters from previous Persona games like 3, 4 and 5. Shadow of the Labyrinth launched for the 3DS in 2014.