POKÉMON SUN AND MOON: Check Out The Preview Of The Next Installment Of The Pocket Monster Manga

There have been many Pokémon manga series, with one of the most recent being Pokémon Sun and Moon. Next month will see the newest installment to the series with the 88-page Volume 7. Read on for details!

One of the most popular franchises that has burgeouned with fame over the past couple of decades is without a doubt Pokémon. Spanning television, manga, trading cards, video games, and much more, Pikachu and his pals have been a mainstay in many people's lives over the past 20 years.

Over the years the manga series have evolved and adapted to accompany the current generation of video games/anime. Before Pokémon Sword and Shield and Pokémon Let's Go Eevee and Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu the recent titles were Pokémon Sun and Moon. Because of that, the manga series running now is based on those games.

Next month sees Volume Seven of the Pokémon Sun and Moon manga which features Ultra Beasts and a whole lot of Crabrawler. Compared to most manga titles, the ticket price is pretty low at only $4.99, so fans may want to get ahead of the game by pre-ordering now.

Will you be catching up on the Pokémon: Sun and Moon manga series next month? Take a look at the cover art and synopsis below and share your thoughts in the comments!

International Police officers Looker and Anabel arrive on the scene and hire Sun to help them pursue the mysterious Ultra Beasts—and not a moment too soon, because the Ultra Beasts are attacking one island after another in the Alola region. And then, a group of Crabrawler steals Sun’s special berry! What is the shocking secret of Anabel’s origin?