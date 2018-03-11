PRINCESS MAISON Manga Series Has Finalized Publication

The official Yawaraka Spirits web manga site has announced that Aoi Ikebe's slice of life manga, Princess Maison, has ended. The last publication was chapter 51. The series ran from August 7, 2014 to November 2, 2018.



The manga was serialized on Yawaraka Spirits, a website that publishes seinen web magazines. The series was compiled into four volumes and also inspired an anime series with the same name that is airing on NHK BS Premium.



The anime started airing on October 25, 2016 and has 8 episodes out. Here are the release dates for the four volumes of the manga. Vol. 1 May 12, 2015, Vol. 2 February 12, 2016, Vol. 3 October 19, 2016 and Vol. 4 June 12, 2017.