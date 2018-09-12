REAL ACCOUNT: Manga Series Reaching Its Conclusion

Like many of his peers, Ataru Kashiwagi has found himself addicted to the newest social networking service, Real Account. But one day, Ataru and almost 10,000 other people, get sucked into the Real Account Zone, where they have become players in a series of deadly games. The basic rules of these games are simple—if you lose all your followers, you die in real life, and if you die, all of your followers die with you. As these depraved games decimate the players around him, Ataru must use quick thinking and his knowledge of Real Account to win each round and return to the real world. But when true friendship determines whether he lives or dies, can Ataru really survive when the only people he can count on are his Internet friends?"

The story garnered a huge following, ironically, as it plays on the similar themes of the world we live in. the creators, Shizumu Watanabe and Okusho had created a world so unique and indeoendent that it has managed to even spawn its own live-action film slated to release sometime soon!

Beginning in 2014, the manga series,, had been runnning onWeekly Shonen magazine and Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. The series' story has been described by the company as: "

Weekly Shonen magazine recently announced that the series was quickly approaching its climax. While no real release date for the final chapter has been announced, it is good to know that readers can prepare for an excting and definite conclusion. With 22 volumes under its belt, there are a lot of chapters for readers to catch up on but its not impossible.