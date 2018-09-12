RED RIDING HOOD'S WOLF APPRENTICE: Creator To Self Publish The Series Finale

Manga series Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice is coming to its conclusion; but not how you would think. Hit the jump for details!

in a world with three species: beasts, humans, and hunters. Uru is a hunter with incredible strength, and who has the nickname Red Riding Hood. Both humans and beasts fear him. One day a little werewolf girl named Mani gets lost, and arrives at his house, and Uru reluctantly starts to take care of her."

As far as cautionary tales go, this one definitely turns the idea on its head. The first part of the manga began in 2017, in the pages of Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine and had been there ever since.

On the creator's Twitter, Sayaka Mogi revealed that she will be publishing the rest of her series independently and that more details would be coming soon. In what is definitely a highly brave and exciting path to take the series and we wish her the best of luck! will you be following Mogi on her journey to finish the story? Share your thoughts on Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice, in the comments!

