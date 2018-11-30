RENAI BOKUN: Rom Com Manga Series Ending Its Run This Year
"...Guri, an angel with a mysterious item that turns any two people who kiss into a couple, appears before a high school boy named Seiji Aino. However, there is a yandere high school girl named Akane who loves Seiji." This is the synopsis to a sereis that launche in 2012 on the Comic Meteor website. The series is called Renai Bokun ( The very lovely tyrant of love) and was created by Megane Mihoshi. The series reached such a success that last year a 12 episode anime series was released for it!
Romantic comedy series Renai Bokun has had a very fun and successful run; but as they say, all good things must come to an end. Hit the jump for more on the series conclusion.
Recently, news was released that the series would be reaching its conclusion with its 14th volume this December. The announcement came from Mihoshi, this Friday and had most likely left many fans very surprised. Sad to see the series end? Make sure to share thoughts in the comments below and Renai Bokun ends on Decmeber 5th!
