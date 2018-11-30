RENAI BOKUN: Rom Com Manga Series Ending Its Run This Year

Romantic comedy series Renai Bokun has had a very fun and successful run; but as they say, all good things must come to an end. Hit the jump for more on the series conclusion.

"...Guri, an angel with a mysterious item that turns any two people who kiss into a couple, appears before a high school boy named Seiji Aino. However, there is a yandere high school girl named Akane who loves Seiji." This is the synopsis to a sereis that launche in 2012 on the Comic Meteor website. The series is called Renai Bokun ( The very lovely tyrant of love) and was created by Megane Mihoshi. The series reached such a success that last year a 12 episode anime series was released for it!