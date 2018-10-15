RIFLE IS BEAUTIFUL Manga Series Is Getting An Anime Adaptation
The comedy slice of life manga series by author Salmiakki, Rifle is Beautiful, will be getting an anime adaptation. Details are limited right now, since we do not know the cast and staff behind this project. This project is at its earliest stage at the moment, conceptualization is the first step.
The manga series is all about shooting as a sport, the Chidori High School has a shooting club that the main character, Kokura Hikari, helps rebuild. This story revolves around setting up the club and having competitions while creating relationships with friends.
Every girl in the series carries a different personalized weapon, most of them use assault rifles however, sniper and other kind of weapons are available. They each have a different color scheme just like other anime series, that way fans can differentiate them. As soon as the anime has more information, we will let you know.
Kokura Hikari is a first-year high school girl who loves rifle shooting. She entered Chidori High School because it had a shooting club, but finds that the club had been disbanded. She had only one day to find enough members to reform the club, but luckily was able to find three other first-year girls who she had met at a competition in middle school.
Thus begins the daily activities of the Chidori High Shooting Club.
