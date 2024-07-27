ROOSTER FIGHTER Anime Adaptation Coming Soon To Adult Swim

VIZ Media has announced an anime adaptation of the cockiest manga ever made: Rooster Fighter. The new series is coming soon to Adult Swim with streaming platforms to be announced. Check out the teaser!

By MattIsForReal - Jul 27, 2024 03:07 PM EST
In what may be the cockiest announcement coming out of San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, VIZ Media has confirmed an anime adaptation of Rooster Fighter is in the works and coming soon.

For those unfamiliar, Rooster Fighter is a Japanese web manga series that follows a lone rooster named Keiji as he travels across Japan defeating various mutant demons. Written and illustrated by Shū Sakuratani, the series has been serialized on Hero's Inc.'s Comiplex manga website since December 2020. And now an anime adaptation is coming to Adult Swim.

“Rooster Fighter” is finally being made into an anime!" series creator Shu Sakuratani said in a celebratory statement on the VIZ website. "Ever since becoming a manga artist, my biggest goal was to have my work adapted into an anime. So, I can’t tell you how happy I am to see my dream come true!"

"This is all thanks to my readers’ continued support and Hero’s and VIZ Media’s contributions. I extend my gratitude to all of you," he continued. "I believe “Rooster Fighter” is very blessed. We have the best director, the best writer, the best production staff, and the best voice actors all working together to create the best anime. As the original creator, I am ecstatic! I can't wait to see Keiji and the gang come to life on TV. I hope that everyone out there will enjoy this anime where chickens take center stage!” 

Alongside the announcement, VIZ shared an official teaser for the anime adaptation which promises to be a "unique blend of action, humor, and heart."

Keiji is more than just an ordinary rooster—he’s humanity’s greatest defender! His opponents may be ten stories tall, but nothing is bigger than his stout heart and his fearsome battle cry—Kokekokko!

The Rooster Fighter series will air on Adult Swim when it premieres, although no exact date has been revealed. VIZ also said that "further streaming platforms will be announced across all territories soon."

The series is being directed by Daisuke Suzuki at animation studio Sanzigen with Hiroshi Seko providing the series composition.

The Rooster FIghter manga currently has seven volumes in Japan released to date, all available on Hero Inc.'s Comiplex manga website. VIZ Media handles the English edition of the manga.

